Lands for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

47 properties total found
Plot of land in Tala, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tala, Cyprus
Area 114 m²
Discover a remarkable opportunity to own an established restaurant located in the village of…
€485,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
€1,50M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
€790,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 15506 sq.m. In Paphos
€7,50M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
€497,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 37459 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo C…
€1,34M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 52844 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo Ch…
€2,52M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
€1,48M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2788 sq.m. In Paphos. In the south-west of Cyprus, just 8 kilo…
€310,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€300,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 6200 sq.m. In Paphos
€450,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 100406 sq.m. In Paphos
€2,80M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 10034 sq.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: G3 Development coeffic…
€800,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 10385 square meters.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: H5a Built-…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8027 sq.m. In Paphos. Water is supplied on the territory, elect…
€650,000
Plot of land in Konia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 100406 sq.meters in Paphos
€2,80M
Plot of land in Armou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6820 sq.meters in Paphos
€220,000
Plot of land in Miliou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Miliou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Giolou village,road connecting Paphos - Polis Chrysochous Covered Area 280 m2Land area 6,200…
€450,000
Plot of land in Kathikas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3679 sq.meters in Paphos
€105,000
Plot of land in Tsada, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1264 sq.meters in Paphos
€105,000
Plot of land in Sarama, Cyprus
Plot of land
Sarama, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5352 sq.meters in Paphos
€75,000
Plot of land in Makounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10034 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: G1Building Factor: 0.1Coverage Factor: 0.1…
€800,000
Plot of land in Timi, Cyprus
Plot of land
Timi, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10385 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone:H5aBuilding Factor: 0.35Coverage Factor: 0.…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Agios Isodoros, Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Isodoros, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a field in Peristerona, Paphos located 600m from Peristerona village center and…
€291,000
Plot of land in Peyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a field in Pegeia, Paphos. It is located 1.3km north of St. George avenue, 1.75…
€450,000
Plot of land in Pano Archimandrita, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pano Archimandrita, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a field in Souskiou, Paphos located approx. 2,9km from Souskiou village center.…
€105,000
Plot of land in Paphos District, Cyprus
Plot of land
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a residential field in Lasa. It has an area of 3,679sqm. The field is located 6…
€75,000
Plot of land in Agios Isodoros, Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Isodoros, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a field in Peristerona, Paphos located only 3 mins from the center of the villa…
€220,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The property is a 67% share of a residential field in Geroskipou. It is located 1km from Paf…
€355,000
