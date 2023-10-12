UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Land
Paphos District
Lands for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
47 properties total found
Plot of land
Tala, Cyprus
114 m²
Discover a remarkable opportunity to own an established restaurant located in the village of…
€485,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
€790,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 15506 sq.m. In Paphos
€7,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
€497,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 37459 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo C…
€1,34M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 52844 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo Ch…
€2,52M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
€1,48M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2788 sq.m. In Paphos. In the south-west of Cyprus, just 8 kilo…
€310,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 6200 sq.m. In Paphos
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 100406 sq.m. In Paphos
€2,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 10034 sq.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: G3 Development coeffic…
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 10385 square meters.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: H5a Built-…
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8027 sq.m. In Paphos. Water is supplied on the territory, elect…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Konia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 100406 sq.meters in Paphos
€2,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Armou, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 6820 sq.meters in Paphos
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Miliou, Cyprus
1
1
Giolou village,road connecting Paphos - Polis Chrysochous Covered Area 280 m2Land area 6,200…
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kathikas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 3679 sq.meters in Paphos
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tsada, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1264 sq.meters in Paphos
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarama, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 5352 sq.meters in Paphos
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Makounta, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 10034 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: G1Building Factor: 0.1Coverage Factor: 0.1…
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Timi, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 10385 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone:H5aBuilding Factor: 0.35Coverage Factor: 0.…
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Isodoros, Cyprus
1
1
The asset is a field in Peristerona, Paphos located 600m from Peristerona village center and…
€291,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
1
1
The asset is a field in Pegeia, Paphos. It is located 1.3km north of St. George avenue, 1.75…
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Archimandrita, Cyprus
1
1
The asset is a field in Souskiou, Paphos located approx. 2,9km from Souskiou village center.…
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paphos District, Cyprus
1
1
The asset is a residential field in Lasa. It has an area of 3,679sqm. The field is located 6…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Isodoros, Cyprus
1
1
The asset is a field in Peristerona, Paphos located only 3 mins from the center of the villa…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
1
1
The property is a 67% share of a residential field in Geroskipou. It is located 1km from Paf…
€355,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
