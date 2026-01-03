Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Pano Kivides, Cyprus

2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pano Kivides, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pano Kivides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Detached house with a large beautiful garden and verandas consisting of  4 bedrooms, a bathr…
$691,393
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pano Kivides, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pano Kivides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
A nice three bedroom house in 7024sqm land fully furnished with big garden in Pano Kivides i…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Properties features in Pano Kivides, Cyprus

