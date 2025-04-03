Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pano Deftera
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Pano Deftera, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Pano Deftera, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
3 levels detached villa with 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 large Attic, 1 laundry room, large o…
$609,828
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pano Deftera, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes