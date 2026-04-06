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Long-term rent of mansions in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Anavargos, Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Anavargos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For rent: This used property provides ample room for comfortable living. The layout feat…
$1,727
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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