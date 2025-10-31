Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Welcome to your perfect urban sanctuary! This furnished apartment offers an ideal blend of c…
$1,393
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
For rent: This spacious semi-detached house offers 250 m2 of comfortable living space in a s…
$4,877
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom furnished sea view apartment is located in the center of Paphos, c…
$1,742
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom furnished apartment is located in the center of Paphos, close to …
$1,684
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Welcome to your perfect urban sanctuary! This unfurnished apartment offers an ideal blend of…
$1,626
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden