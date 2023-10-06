Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Land
  4. Pafos

Lands for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
€1,50M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
€790,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 15506 sq.m. In Paphos
€7,50M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
€497,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 52844 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo Ch…
€2,52M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 37459 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo C…
€1,34M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2788 sq.m. In Paphos. In the south-west of Cyprus, just 8 kilo…
€310,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
€1,48M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€300,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 6200 sq.m. In Paphos
€450,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 100406 sq.m. In Paphos
€2,80M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 10034 sq.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: G3 Development coeffic…
€800,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 10385 square meters.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: H5a Built-…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8027 sq.m. In Paphos. Water is supplied on the territory, elect…
€650,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The property is a 67% share of a residential field in Geroskipou. It is located 1km from Paf…
€355,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir