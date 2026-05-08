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Monthly rent of penthouses in Oroklini, Cyprus

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2 bedroom penthouse in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This fully furnished and equipped 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse is located in the peaceful…
$1,849
per month
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