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Long-term apartments for rent in Oroklini, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
In a central area of Larnaka, located within a short distance of Finikoudes Beach and Europe…
$696
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom penthouse in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This fully furnished and equipped 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse is located in the peaceful…
$1,798
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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