Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Land
  4. Nicosia

Lands for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Tseri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tseri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2221 sq.meters in Nicosia. The asset is a field in Tseri. It is located 600…
€225,000
Plot of land in Tseri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tseri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2221 sq.meters in Nicosia
€225,000
Plot of land in Evrychou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Evrychou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4140 sq.meters in Nicosia
€145,000
Plot of land in Analiontas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Analiontas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a 50% share of a field in Analiontas, located 600m from Analiontas centre and i…
€120,000
Plot of land in Geri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset consists of eleven shared fields in Geri. The fields are located 300m from Athalas…
€559,000
Plot of land in Analiontas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Analiontas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset consists of 50% share of three fields in Analiontas. The fields are located 450m f…
€135,000
Plot of land in Tseri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tseri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The property is an industrial field in Tseri. It is located within Tseri industrial area, 2.…
€950,000
Plot of land in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a 92% share of a large field with a house in Agia Marina Xyliatou, Nicosia loca…
€132,500
Plot of land in Geri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This asset is 50% share of a field in Geri. It is located 3.5km from the roundabout towards …
€300,000
Plot of land in Analiontas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Analiontas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is an agricultural field that is located within the community of Analiontas, in Ni…
€95,000
Plot of land in Geri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset consists of two shared fields in Geri, Nicosia. The fields are located circa 300me…
€123,000
Plot of land in Kato Pyrgos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kato Pyrgos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3345 sq.meters in Paphos
€900,000
Plot of land in Evrychou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Evrychou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 718 sq.meters in Cyprus Coverage of 60% Density 35%
€110,000
Plot of land in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has building permission of 354 sq.m…
€89,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir