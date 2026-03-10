Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 6
Located in the vibrant area of Chrysaliniotissa, Nicosia, this stylish 2-bedroom penthouse o…
$311,948
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
This well-designed 2-bedroom Penthouse delivers spacious modern living in a quiet yet centra…
$336,893
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go