13 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$469,922
Villa 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Luxurious four bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 210 sq.m. covered interior…
$429,929
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$426,043
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$472,670
Villa 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Luxurious four bedroom villa for sale in Peyia - Paphos , with 184 sq.m. covered interior sp…
$430,425
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
$401,626
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
$440,435
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$259,957
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$307,147
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$309,949
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$306,816
