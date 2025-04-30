Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Office 1 240 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 240 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 240 m²
A commercial building located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the …
$21,067
per month
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Brand new Offices in a unique location near city center of Nicosia. The property is ideally…
$7,629
per month
Office 310 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 310 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$8,178
per month
Office 200 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
This offices located in Athalasas Avenue which is one of the most active streets in Nicosia,…
$2,398
per month
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
A  luxury building at a prime location of the city center of Nicosia. Partitions wood oak, r…
$2,994
per month
Office 1 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 400 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$21,796
per month
Office 1 050 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 050 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$17,982
per month
Office 700 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 700 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 700 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$11,988
per month
Office 296 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Shop/office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The shop holds a premium position…
$4,032
per month
Office 245 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 245 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 245 m²
Full renovated Offices is now available for rent close to all amenities. ?Strovolos ?245m2 i…
$2,670
per month
Office 440 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 440 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 440 m²
One of the capital's most prestigious and stunningly designed landmark buildings, offering a…
$15,366
per month
Office 1 863 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 863 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 863 m²
A stunning office located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the moto…
$31,600
per month
Office 120 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Spacious office is now available for rent in Strovolos area with easy access to the motorway…
$1,663
per month
Office 462 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 462 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 462 m²
Modern Office space in City Center of Nicosia. The Asset has the following specifications: …
$7,552
per month
Office 310 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 310 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,166
per month
Office 235 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 235 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 235 m²
Located on the main perimeter road in central Nicosia, this modern building features a disti…
$8,174
per month
Office 500 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
We offer for rent luxury offices in Dali area located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia wit…
$7,084
per month
Office 1 234 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 234 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 234 m²
This prominent building is superbly located in Strovolos Area, just moments from eateries, b…
$21,796
per month
Office 320 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 320 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,166
per month
Office 287 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Super Luxury offices in the  best building in the city centre of Nicosia.  Interior cover…
$4,990
per month
Office 300 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Modern workspace that can provide you and your team with the confidentiality you need. Th…
$4,250
per month
Office 316 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 316 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Floor 5/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$8,342
per month
Office 2 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 2 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 200 m²
Commercial building in Engomi is now available for RENT Suitable For HQ of companies Dou…
$31,169
per month
Office 301 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 301 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 301 m²
Floor 11/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,001
per month
Office 428 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 428 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 428 m²
Situated on the main perimeter road in central Nicosia, this modern building showcases a uni…
$12,533
per month
Office 763 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 763 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 763 m²
Shop of 763sqm is now available for rent in the most busiest area of Strovolos. Conveniently…
$4,904
per month
Office 282 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 282 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 282 m²
Floor 10/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,440
per month
Office 122 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 122 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
Fully renovated interiors from top to the bottom with modern designs. ⁠Furnished and equippe…
$1,208
per month
Office 626 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 626 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 626 m²
A Whole floor is now available for RENT  in a new property in the entrance of Nicosia close …
$18,406
per month
Office 316 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 316 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,056
per month
