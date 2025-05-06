Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Long term rental apartments Pool in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
32
Strovolos
6
Nicosia
42
Apartment Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
An impressive two bed apartments in the City Centre offering amazing views.
$2,772
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
This beautiful property is Situated in the heart of the city, standing at an impressive buil…
$4,904
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Immerse yourself in unmatched luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Ni…
$7,629
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A modern one bedroom apartment in the City Centre close to all amenities offering amazing views
$1,996
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious bedr…
$2,439
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of…
$13,078
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
An impressive Three bedroom apartment located in Nicosia  City Centre. The property benefit…
$5,544
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Dive into unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Nicosia, …
$2,779
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
While this residential building in Nicosia can certainly function as a residence, the lifest…
$10,898
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Experience unmatched luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Nicosia, pr…
$4,359
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A beautiful  one  bedroom apartment  is available for rent in the City Center
$2,772
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Design apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The asset offer one bedroom, a livin…
$1,774
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$5,013
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Luxury Apartment for Rent in the heart of Nicosia. It’s just like living in your personal 7*…
$4,032
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
This beautiful property is Situated in the heart of the city, standing at an impressive buil…
$3,269
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 2 Bedroom Floor Apartment for Rent plus maids room. Very quiet residential area ar Ar…
$1,744
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of…
$3,269
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This Modern building is Situated in the heart of the city and offers a resort-style faciliti…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Immerse yourself in unrivaled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Ni…
$3,705
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Excellent apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  two  spacious be…
$2,218
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,487
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Beautiful apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious b…
$3,326
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This beautiful building is Situated in the heart of the city and offers a resort-style facil…
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,596
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxurious living in one of the best building in city center of Nicosia. The tenant can use …
$2,495
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,814
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
A spacious and bright  apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  one…
$2,772
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go