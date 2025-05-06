Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Nicosia District, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
An impressive two bed apartments in the City Centre offering amazing views.
$2,772
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-bedroom contemporary penthouse located in the tranquil sub…
$408,683
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Smart technology 4 bedroom penthouse For rent. The apartment is located in a quiet residenti…
$2,107
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
Step into a realm of luxury and elegance with this remarkable entire-floor penthouse, situat…
$6,866
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Excellent Whole floor Penthouse of 3 bedroom in Dasoupolis area close to Frensh school and c…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For rent an Architecturally Designed apartment of 3 bedroom  with roof garden in the central…
$1,635
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
This beautiful property is Situated in the heart of the city, standing at an impressive buil…
$4,904
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Astonishing three bedroom flat situated in a quiet residential area of Acropolis, literally …
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Immerse yourself in unmatched luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Ni…
$7,629
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A modern one bedroom apartment in the City Centre close to all amenities offering amazing views
$1,996
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Nicosia’s most iconic new building offers fully furnished and serviced apartments. All with…
$6,098
per month
Apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 37 m²
This modern Studio Apartment situated in the Lakatamia near Lidl area, just a stone's throw …
$763
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
First Class Hidden Jewel whole floor  apartment is now available for rent located in one of …
$2,289
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Step into contemporary opulence with this newly unveiled 3-bedroom apartment, gracefully nes…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern Apartment is now available for rent in Strovolos area very close to the central Nicos…
$1,962
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious bedr…
$2,439
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Brand New Ultra Modern Apartment is now available for rent in the Center of Nicosia. The pr…
$1,199
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of…
$13,078
per month
Apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 456 m²
New upscale office spaces available for RENT 684sqm in  Strovolos Area, conveniently located…
$11,927
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
One-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in Aglantzia ,Nicosia The Apartment has one bedroom ,one ba…
$872
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
An exceptional 3 bedroom penthouse in Strovolos area offering bespoke and stylish interiors …
$1,996
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
An impressive Three bedroom apartment located in Nicosia  City Centre. The property benefit…
$5,544
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Exquisite, upscale apartment available for rent in a prime location near the city center, in…
$2,507
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
For rent a Contemporary Chic apartment with 3 bedrooms in the heart of Engomi. The asset co…
$1,526
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For Rent 2 Bedroom plus office space furnished Apartment in Eleonon area of strovolos close …
$1,417
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$4,414
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Dive into unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Nicosia, …
$2,779
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Presenting an exquisite, fully-furnished 2-bedroom apartment, resplendent with natural light…
$1,635
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Four bedroom apartment 206sqm set on the first floor of a three storey building located in a…
$4,435
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This Property is all about the Location, this modern two bedroom apartment is located in the…
$1,853
per month
