New residence with a swimming pool in a popular area of Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to historical sights, all necessary infrastructure, including the marina and the tourist area of Paphos, a shopping mall.
Airport - 15 minutes
Sea - 5 minutes
Shopping malls - 2 minutes
Golf course - 10 minutes
We offer a villa with 3 guest houses, landscaped gardens and a large heated infinity pool 12x5 m, picturesque views of the sea, the mountains and the lake, a garage for 6 cars, a barbecue area.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
5 fireplaces
Central heating
"Smart Home" system
Sound system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea - 25 minutes
Golf course - 35 minutes
Paphos Airport - 35 minutes
Larnaca Airport - 35 minutes
Limassol Marina - 35 minutes
Center of Nicosia - 35 minutes
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view, parking spaces, storerooms.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
The residence features a garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Irrigation system
Marble floor
Parquet floor in the bedrooms
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Air conditioning
Solar water heating
Pre-installation for alarm system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Beach - 400 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
Airport - 17 km
Restaurant - 250 meters