New residence with a swimming pool in a popular area of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€595,000
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Built-in kitchen and appliances
  • Alarm
  • Intercom
  • Italian floors
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the popular tourist area of Universal.

Pafos, Cyprus

