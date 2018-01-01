  1. Realting.com
  New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus

New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
€170,000
About the complex

The residence features a club, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa center and a gym, gardens, a cafe and a bar, around-the-clock medical support, video surveillance and around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Alarm
  • Oak kitchen cabinetry
  • Built-in wardrobes with sliding doors
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 3.5 km (8 minutes)
  • Paphos Airport - 7 km (10 minutes)
  • Shopping mall - 4.7 km (10 minutes)
  • Paphos Harbour - 5 km (11 minutes)
  • Limassol Highway - 2 km (4 minutes)
  • Golf resort - 1.8 km (5 minutes)
  • Ol town of Paphos - 4.4 km (8 minutes)
New building location
Yeroskipou, Cyprus

New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
€170,000
