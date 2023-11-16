Residential properties for sale in Neo Chorio, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Cottage in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is a superb 3 bedroom villa…
€1,35M
Villa 3 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, the project is located in the most be…
€1,54M
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
Welcome to this stunning 5-bedroom seafront villa, located in the highly coveted seafront re…
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa ( V28 ), in a beautiful suburban complex on the coast. Polis District. A popular summe…
€583,000
Villa 3 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€494,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
This amazing villa is located on the first line to the sea in a gated community in the area …
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, the project is located in the most be…
€1,95M

