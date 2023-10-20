Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Mesogi
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Mesogi, Cyprus

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Mesogi, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
€370,000

Properties features in Mesogi, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir