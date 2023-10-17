Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Mesa Geitonia
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

сommercial property
22
offices
12
Shop To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir