Shops for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with a mezaninein the heart of Limassol. The shop is long term leased to…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Two storey listed building on a corner plot excellently located within 250m from the sea, cl…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Three stone-built unified retail units that are currently operating as a restaurant/cafe bar…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Brand new shop in modern contemporary project located in the heart of Limassol, just 250 met…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Business for Sale (Restaurant/Bar) located exactly in the heart of City Center and Limassol’…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with a basement in Agia Zoni in Limassol, close to all amenities and servi…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and the …
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with internal covered area 110 sq.m.Located in the city center of Limassol…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Only Business for sale, the building is rented:was established in 2018, on one of the busies…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
This property consists of 5 shops located in the very heart of the city of Limassol Enaerios…
€1,20M
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
€1,75M
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontagePlease note that the property was…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
We are pleased to present you this great shop with sea view for sale.The shop is perfectly l…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Property descriptionThe shop is located in the heart of the city, on the one of the main cro…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
The shop is located in the reknown and lively street at shopping complex, in Limassol.The sh…
Price on request
