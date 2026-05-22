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Long-term villas for rent in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom Villa in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
2 bedroom Villa
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Overview Type: Detached villa Bedrooms: 2 (first floor) Bathrooms: 1 full bathroom (first f…
$1,855
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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