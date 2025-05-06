Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Maroni
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Maroni, Cyprus

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
A cozy family house in a lovely and quiet neighborhood in Maroni village for sale! The prope…
$381,438
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
A spectacular beautiful villa in Maroni village for sale. It is a unique residential develop…
$490,420
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$460,454
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
A very beautiful bungalow in Maroni for sale! The house (315 Sq) is in a very big plot (1.33…
$541,642
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$455,767
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maroni, Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go