Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Mandria Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mandria Lemesou, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover peaceful village living in this charming two-bedroom detached home, ideally located…
$289,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mandria Lemesou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go