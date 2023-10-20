Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Land
  4. Malounta

Lands for sale in Malounta, Cyprus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Malounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Malounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share field in Malounta, in Nicosia. It is located 320m west of the pri…
€260,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir