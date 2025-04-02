Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lythrodontas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lythrodontas, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Lythrodontas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lythrodontas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
This beautiful property is located in Lythrodonta area. Within the fields there is a two-st…
$544,911
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lythrodontas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lythrodontas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
The property  located in the community of Lythrodontas, on a hill with panoramic views. The …
$454,599
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lythrodontas, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes