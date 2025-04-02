Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lythrodontas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lythrodontas, Cyprus

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Lythrodontas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lythrodontas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
This beautiful property is located in Lythrodonta area. Within the fields there is a two-st…
$544,911
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lythrodontas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lythrodontas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
The property  located in the community of Lythrodontas, on a hill with panoramic views. The …
$454,599
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lythrodontas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lythrodontas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
For sale a detached house of 4 bedrooms built in 2005. It consists of 400sq.m. in a plot of …
$868,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lythrodontas, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes