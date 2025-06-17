Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lympia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lympia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern 3 bedroom apartment in a newly built complex of high standards, ideally located in Ly…
$184,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lympia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go