Apartments for sale in Lofou, Cyprus

Apartment in Lofou, Cyprus
Apartment
Lofou, Cyprus
Area 329 m²
This unique, traditional stone built village cottage is located in the village of Lofou 20…
$288,081
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Lofou, Cyprus
Apartment
Lofou, Cyprus
Available for sale is the undivided 1/2 share of a residential land, which corresponds to an…
$61,073
