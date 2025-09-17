Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limnatis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Limnatis, Cyprus

3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limnatis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limnatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
This two-bedroom apartment in Eden Golf, Geroskipou, combines modern style with functionalit…
$397,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Limnatis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limnatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This one-bedroom apartment in Eden Golf, Geroskipou, offers a stylish and practical living s…
$274,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limnatis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limnatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
This three-bedroom apartment in Eden Golf, Geroskipou, offers generous space and refined com…
$480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Limnatis, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limnatis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This modern studio apartment at Eden Golf in Geroskipou, near Paphos, is a perfect blend of …
$192,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limnatis, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go