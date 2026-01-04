Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limnatis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limnatis, Cyprus

1 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Limnatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Limnatis, Cyprus
A nice 10034sqm protected zone land with amazing panoramic viewing in Limnatis village in Li…
$241,988
Leave a request
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Limnatis, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Limnatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Luxury huge size villa build in 2379sqm land with amazing panoramic view in Limnatis village…
$979,474
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limnatis, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go