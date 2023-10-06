Houses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

UAE
274 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4
400 m²
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
5
3
155 m²
2
The project consists of 13 villas and is located in Ozankoy district, Kyrenia. The project w…
€450,700
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
191 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 191 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€860,400
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
6
4
500 m²
2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast…
€979,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
275 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€1,85M
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
4
246 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 246 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€2,20M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
5
2
246 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
202 m²
€1,19M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
125 m²
2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. T…
€430,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
49 m²
2
€116,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
3
202 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€800,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
4
223 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 223 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€925,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
3
204 m²
1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€580,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
3
183 m²
1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The new mod…
€522,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
60 m²
1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€431,500
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with restaurant, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
2
110 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€433,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3
4
253 m²
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
€3,30M
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
2
78 m²
1
€243,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
512 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 512 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,35M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
7
662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,35M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
287 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
3
235 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 235 square meters.m In Limassol. The cottage consi…
€685,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€1,40M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
6
184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€610,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€420,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€3,40M
Recommend
2 room house with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
3
90 m²
2
€550,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
8
295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€575,000
Recommend
Property types in Limassol
villas
cottages
duplexes
Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
