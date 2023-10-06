UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol
Offices
Offices for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus
сommercial property
129
129
hotels
3
3
shops
17
Office
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
305 m²
The office is for sale in a new commercial building located on one of the busiest shopping s…
€1,80M
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
The property under consideration is comprised of four office units in one floor, primely loc…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Constracted as the cornerstone of a long term vision to redefine Limassol's commercial lands…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Opportunity Modern Office in the Seafront, located next to Limassol Marina!Ideally located i…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Beautiful Whole Floor Office located on a High Floor with Nice Views of the City and the Mou…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Beautiful Whole Floor Office located on a High Floor with Nice Views of the City and the Mou…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A luxurious clinic in the center of Limassol, on second floor, with elevator.Walking distanc…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A one-of-a-kind development located in the heart of Limassol, just off the bustling commerci…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Very nice renovated office on very good condition building in the heart of town in City Cent…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Offices on the 2nd floor of a central buiding right on Pentadromos traffic lights.70m2 - 200…
€200,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
There are 3 offices for sale in the same building, photos below are of one office on the 5th…
€685,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office on quiet area of Agios Nikolaos City center- close to all amenities.Descriptio…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 324m2, located…
Price on request
Recommend
Office with rent
Limassol, Cyprus
This impressive business tower combines superior architectural design and state-of-the-art t…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
16th floors mix use high rice building on the main avenue.Mixed-use building which will reac…
€1,65M
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office is situated in city centre with sea views. The city offers a diverse variety of pleas…
€530,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Beautiful Renovated Commercial building in Old Town in the center very close to the seafront…
Price on request
Recommend
