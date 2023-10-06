Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
Building for sale area of 0 sq.m in Limassol. The property is sold with furniture
€580,000
Hotel 13 bedrooms with parking, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 13 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 13
Area 900 m²
For sale building with an area of 900 sq.m. In Limassol. the building is located at 3 levels…
€1,70M
Hotel 700 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 700 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 700
€575,00M
