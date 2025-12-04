Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$518,545
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$576,161
