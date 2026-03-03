Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lefka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lefka, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/5
2+1 Bedroom Apartment The 2+1 bedroom apartment offers a flexible and spacious layout ideal …
$432,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/5
3-Bedroom Apartment The three-bedroom apartment is designed for maximum comfort and family l…
$526,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lefka, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go