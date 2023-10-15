Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Land
  4. Lakatamia

Lands for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6180 sq.meters in Nicosia
€600,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
For sale 564 sq.m residential plot in Paralimni - Famagusta province with 90% building facto…
€137,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 972 sq.meters in Nicosia. Land for sale in Tseri area of Nicosia. With buil…
€239,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1204 sq.meters in Nicosia. Land for sale in Tseri area of Nicosia. With bui…
€257,050
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 647 sq.meters in Nicosia. Land for sale in Tseri area of Nicosia. With buil…
€167,800
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1255 sq.meters in Nicosia. Land for sale in Tseri area of Nicosia. With bui…
€267,550
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1253 sq.meters in Nicosia. Land for sale in Tseri area of Nicosia. With bui…
€267,550
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 636 sq.meters in Nicosia. Land for sale in Tseri area of Nicosia. With buil…
€164,650
