Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of houses with garden in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
5
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
This stunning house is Located in Episkopi village and is a 10 minute drive to Limassol.The …
$4,413
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This spacious house for rent in Erimi offers a comfortable living experience with an interna…
$2,439
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go