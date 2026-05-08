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Seaview Villas for Sale in Konia, Cyprus

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10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,46M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,48M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$668,428
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,98M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,51M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$656,883
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$528,739
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$505,650
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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