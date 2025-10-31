Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Konia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Konia, Cyprus

villas
72
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
This ideal home combines sleek architecture and stylish interiors, providing a luxurious lif…
$629,376
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go