Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Konia
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Konia, Cyprus

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Konia, Cyprus
Investment
Konia, Cyprus
Composed of 5 luxury villas all with sea views, as a first phase, with a choice of 3 archite…
$2,86M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go