Сommercial property for sale in Konia, Cyprus

Investment in Konia, Cyprus
Investment
Konia, Cyprus
Composed of 5 luxury villas all with sea views, as a first phase, with a choice of 3 archite…
$2,86M
Pafos one floor in Konia, Cyprus
Pafos one floor
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 22
Bathrooms count 4
Area 698 m²
Number of floors 3
Full Floor Offices — 22 offices, internal area 630 m² + veranda 68 m², total area 698 m². Pr…
$3,50M
Pafos half floor in Konia, Cyprus
Pafos half floor
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
Half Floor Offices — 11 offices, internal area 315 m² + veranda 34 m², total area 349 m². Pr…
$1,75M
Pafos full building in Konia, Cyprus
Pafos full building
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 66
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 094 m²
Number of floors 3
Entire Office Building — 66 offices, internal area 1,890 m² + verandas 204 m², total area 2,…
Price on request
