Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Fully furnished 3 bedroom detached villa with private swimming pool available for long term …
$3,484
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
? Villa for rent – Move-In Ready January 2026 | View Anytime This beautiful, fully furnishe…
$2,671
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view