  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Available for rent is a modern two-bed recently renovated apartment in the popular village o…
$1,105
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This modern apartment, built in 2015 and renovated in 2023, is now available for rent. With …
$1,751
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
This spacious maisonette offers a comfortable living space of 90 square meters in the charmi…
$1,286
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We are happy to introduce to the market, a 2-bedroom apartment in the Agios Spyridonas area …
$1,513
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
A luxurious 4-bedroom bungalow with swimming pool, in a peaceful residential area of Parekli…
$8,184
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Brand new two bedroom Penthouse located in Agia Zoni is available now. It has internal cove…
$2,221
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
This spacious top-floor apartment offers comfortable living in the sought-after area of Pafo…
$1,049
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Brand new two bedroom Penthouse located in Agia Zoni is available now. It has internal cove…
$2,221
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Brand new one bedroom apartment located in Agia Zoni is available now. It has internal cove…
$1,578
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This modern apartment, built in 2015 and renovated in 2023, is now available for rent. With …
$1,751
per month
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Available for rent is a modern, spacious apartment located on the first floor of a well-main…
$2,107
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Brand new one bedroom apartment located in Agia Zoni is available now. It has internal cove…
$1,576
per month
