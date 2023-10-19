Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Land
  koinoteta pyrgou lemesou

Lands for sale in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13044 sq.meters in Limassol
€135,000
Plot of land in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4920 sq.meters in Limassol
€1,25M
Plot of land in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4683 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. Zone: H5Building …
€990,000
Plot of land in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11811 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€520,000
