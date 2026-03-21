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Long term rental apartments in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to rent a beautifully presented detached house in Limassol, Cypr…
$1,890
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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