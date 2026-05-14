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Monthly rent of bungalows in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom bungalow in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom bungalow
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Situated in the tranquil hills of Parekklisia, this simple and modern ground-floor bungalow …
$1,532
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
2 bedroom bungalow in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom bungalow
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Situated in the tranquil hills of Parekklisia, this simple and modern ground-floor bungalow …
$1,532
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Mountain view
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