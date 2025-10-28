Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
For Sale – 4-Bedroom bungalo in the Center of Parekklisia, Limassol Spacious townhouse of 20…
$576,957
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go