Apartments with garden for sale in Koinoteta Mandrion, Cyprus

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence close to the beach and the airport, Mandria, Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern v…
$312,085
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features large s…
$186,211
Leave a request
Properties features in Koinoteta Mandrion, Cyprus

