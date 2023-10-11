Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
36
Villa To archive
20 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 163 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
€2,40M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
€2,13M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€720,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 299 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,67M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€621,500
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€750,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
Located just 5 minutes’ drive away from the newly designed Paphos Marina. Specifications• Co…
€1,20M

