Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swimm…
€880,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus We offer apartments with sea v…
€170,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a panoramic sea view close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus …
€630,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
€1,13M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
€1,94M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
€724,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence at 200 meters from the beach and 100 meters from the golf course, Kissonerga, …
€934,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Tremithousa, Cyprus We offer villas wit…
€970,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a panoramic view close to a golf course, Tala, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apart…
€153,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and roof-top gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus We of…
€1,75M
7 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
7 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a direct access to the sandy beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a villa, …
€5,80M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a direct access to beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a quality villa…
€2,10M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€160,000

